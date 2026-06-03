Flights resume in Kuwait after temporary airport closure caused by Iranian drone attack

Kuwaiti authorities have announced the resumption of flights from Kuwait International Airport after it was it was closed following an Iranian drone strike on Wednesday morning.

Flights have been routed exclusively through Terminal 4 after technical teams and relevant authorities completed damage assessments and implemented measures to ensure the safety of operations, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation said.

At least one person was killed in the drone strike on the airport while several people were injured and taken to hospital. Defence Ministry spokesman Brig Gen Saud Al Otaibi said the strike damaged the passenger building and disrupted airport operations.

The attack came after Iran stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US.

Kuwait Airways said passengers on rescheduled flights affected by the temporary suspension of operations on Wednesday can rebook their flights free of cost.

Kuwait International Airport officially reopened on June 1 after closing at the start of the Iran war on February 28. The war has since evolved into a broader regional conflict, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf Arab states and Hezbollah drawing Lebanon into the fighting through cross-border exchanges with Israel and subsequent Israeli retaliation.

Several international flights were affected due to the closure of the Kuwaiti airspace.

"Our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until midnight on June 4, 2026," said Indian airline IndiGo.

"We remain in close co-ordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."

The strike on the airport came after a night of wider regional attacks involving Kuwait, Bahrain and shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf. Kuwait said its air defences were confronting “hostile missile and drone attacks”, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to take shelter and follow official instructions.

Authorities in Kuwait said explosions heard overnight were linked to interception operations as incoming projectiles were engaged by air defence systems.