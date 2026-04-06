Italy and Qatar call for de-escalation and dialogue to contain Iran's war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called during a meeting in Doha on Saturday for de-escalation and dialogue to contain the Iran war.

"Both sides stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and prioritise political dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the most effective way to contain the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on energy and supply chains, and to safeguard regional energy security," said Qatari state media.

Ms Meloni arrived in Doha from Jeddah, where she met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the impact of the Iran war on international navigation and energy security. Her Gulf tour will take her to the UAE after Qatar.

The Italian leader was expected to offer support to the Gulf countries, which have been targeted by Iran in its conflict with the US and Israel, an Italian government official said.

In Jeddah, she discussed with Prince Mohammed “the latest regional developments, the repercussions of the ongoing military escalation on freedom of international navigation and energy security, its impact on the global economy, and the co-ordination of joint efforts to enhance regional security and stability”, Saudi state media reported.

The US-Israeli war on Iran is entering its sixth week, with its endgame still unclear. Iran continues to attack critical infrastructure in the Gulf, and Italy has sent aerial defences to the region to help defend against Iranian strikes.

Washington and Tehran have exchanged threats, as well as issuing contradictory messages about the progress of negotiations to end the conflict. That has severely disrupted markets and hit net energy importers hard, forcing them to impose energy-saving measures.

Italy aims to boost its co-operation with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, the official added. It is estimated that about 12 per cent of Italy's energy imports come from the Middle East.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. Reuters Info

Italy has enjoyed strong relationships with Gulf countries and consistently ranks among Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest European trading partners. Saudi Arabia is also a strategic energy supplier and increasingly attractive market for Italian exports and investment, according to the Jeddah-based think tank Gulf Research Centre.

The UAE and Italy, Europe's fourth-biggest economy, continue to boost their bilateral ties. President Sheikh Mohamed became the first UAE leader to visit Italy in February 2025, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella returned the favour in January, as both countries seek ways to enhance co-operation.

Qatar has also strengthened its relations with Italy, especially in defence, and a growing number of Italian companies operate in the Gulf state, the Italian embassy in Doha said.