Iran and Russia to hold joint navy drills in Gulf of Oman amid US tension

Iran and Russia will conduct joint navy drills in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean region on Thursday, according to Iranian media.

This comes a day after Iran said it was temporarily closing parts of the Strait of Hormuz due to "security precautions" as its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cops (IRGC) conducted military drills in the strategic waterway.

"The main goal of the exercise is to enhance security and sustainable maritime interactions in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean," Fars news agency cited an Iranian navy commander as saying.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important waterways in the world as it links the Middle East’s crude oil producers with other key markets, making it vital to the global energy supply.

Despite threats, the politically sensitive strait has never been previously closed by Iran.

The naval military drills come amid simmering tensions and fears of renewed conflict despite progress being made in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington. The US warned that it would attack Iran if a deal is not reached. It has significantly ramped up its naval deployments in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the IRGC drills in the Strait of Hormuz appeared designed to send a warning to Washington about Iran's ability to retaliate at sea to any strikes. MarineTraffic, a ships monitor, showed normal activity in the area on Wednesday morning, but there was no official comment from Iran about the strait reopening.

The second round of talks concluded in Geneva on Tuesday, with US Vice President JD Vance saying progress was made but that “certain red lines” remain.

He said the Iranians “are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through” the red lines set by US President Donald Trump. These include zero nuclear enrichment, giving up its ballistic missile programme, and an end to its support for regional armed groups.

But Mr Vance said the negotiation “in some ways … went well” and that the Iranians had agreed to meet again.

"The atmosphere was more constructive in this round of negotiations," said the Iranian minister. "Both sides still have viewpoints that will take time to converge, but now we have a set of guiding principles according to which we are moving forward."