US-Iran talks resume in Geneva with Trump 'indirectly' involved and Tehran deploying 'full team'

US President Donald Trump says he will be involved “indirectly” in talks between Iran and the US when the two sides resume negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday.

The meeting is overshadowed by an exchange of threats, including last-minute Iranian military drills and heavy deployments in waters near Iran.

“I'll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they'll be ⁠very important,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force ​One. “I don't think they want the consequences ​of not making a deal.”

His remarks came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would not be “easy” to reach a deal with Iran, but that the US would try to achieve one, as it prefers diplomacy over military action.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that a different delegation would be in Geneva. “We have come with a full team, and nuclear and technical experts are also present,” he said.

The talks are focused on a new nuclear arrangement. The US wants Iran to end any uranium enrichment, while Tehran, despite losing key facilities in its programme to US strikes and the war with Israel, insists it wants to preserve enrichment capability.

Iran conducts military drills in Strait of Hormuz 00:41

However, the talks could be complicated by US demands that a weakened Iran also discussed its support for militant proxies in the region and its ballistic missile programme. Tehran says it will not include those issues in the negotiations and has instead offered to focus on economic matters.

Many officials in the region doubt the US will be satisfied with a nuclear deal alone, pointing to what they see as a window to further weaken the Iranian regime after last June’s war with Israel, which also dealt a major blow to Hezbollah, Iran’s main proxy, as well as recent nationwide protests and crippling economic sanctions.

Tension is overshadowing the talks, which follow a Muscat meeting earlier this month, with the US deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East and Iran conducting military drills.