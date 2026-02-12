Saudi Arabia replaces investment minister in cabinet reshuffle

Saudi Arabia replaced its investment minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday along with changes in other top positions in the kingdom.

According to a royal decree, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih was replaced by Fahd bin Abduljalil bin Ali Al Saif. Mr Al Falih, who led the Ministry of Investment since February 2020, was appointed Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers.

Mr Al Saif is a senior director at Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, as head of its investment strategy and global capital finance divisions, according to an online biography.

He worked on PIF's green financing policies, securing its credit rating and lauching its first "green bond", and has been an adviser to the minister of finance.

Under Thursday's royal orders, Public Prosecutor Saud bin Abdullah bin Mubarak Al Muajab was replaced by Dr Khalid bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Yousef, and appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court at the rank of a minister, the decree said.

Prince Dr Bandar bin Abdullah Al Mashari Al Saud, assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, was moved from that post to become an adviser to the interior minister, while Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud bin Khaled Al Abdulrahman Al Saud, deputy minister of tourism, was made an adviser at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

New deputies were appointed for the ministers of education, tourism, human resources and social development, and information. Also, a new director general of the General Investigations department was appointed.

Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, governor of Diriyah, was replaced by Prince Rakaan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Al Saud, governor of Taif, was replaced by Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Oraifi was named as Governor of the National Development Fund.