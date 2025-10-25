Saudi Arabia thwarts attempt to smuggle cocaine into Malaysia

Saudi Arabia has stopped a drug trafficking network's attempts to smuggle tonnes of cocaine into Malaysia, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

Security officials “contributed, through information it provided to Malaysian Customs to thwarting an attempt to smuggle 25 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of medical devices,” said SPA.

The kingdom “continues to monitor, confront and thwart criminal activities targeting its security and youth through narcotics, and to arrest those involved,” added the news agency.

The drug bust comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to monitor smuggling and trafficking activities that threaten the security of the kingdom and its youth.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts in recent years to intercept drugs at their source and enhance intelligence sharing with partners in a bid to break smuggling networks.

Earlier this week, more than $972 million worth of drugs were seized from two dhows in the Arabian Sea, the US military said. It was described as the largest bust on record in the region.

The two vessels were boarded in operations by the Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook, working in support of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 operated by the Combined Maritime Forces, the US Central Command (Centcom) said.

Two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $822 million were confiscated from the first dhow on October 18, Centcom said.

Earlier this year, dozens of state employees have been arrested in Saudi Arabia after three criminal networks involved in drug trafficking were smashed, SPA reported.

An official at the Interior Ministry said 19 people were arrested in drugs busts in the Asir, Jazan and Eastern provinces, SPA added.

The groups were involved in smuggling drugs to other regions in Saudi Arabia and laundering the proceeds, it said.

Gulf states have increasingly stepped up efforts to combat the smuggling of narcotics through the region. Located at the crossroads of major drug trafficking routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe, countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman have invested heavily in border security, advanced surveillance technology and co-ordinated intelligence operations.

