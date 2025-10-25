Saudi Arabia thwarts attempt to smuggle cocaine into Malaysia

Saudi Arabia has stopped a drug trafficking network's attempts to smuggle tonnes of cocaine into Malaysia, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.
Security officials “contributed, through information it provided to Malaysian Customs to thwarting an attempt to smuggle 25 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of medical devices,” said SPA.
The kingdom “continues to monitor, confront and thwart criminal activities targeting its security and youth through narcotics, and to arrest those involved,” added the news agency.
The drug bust comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to monitor smuggling and trafficking activities that threaten the security of the kingdom and its youth.
Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts in recent years to intercept drugs at their source and enhance intelligence sharing with partners in a bid to break smuggling networks.
Earlier this week, more than $972 million worth of drugs were seized from two dhows in the Arabian Sea, the US military said. It was described as the largest bust on record in the region.
The two vessels were boarded in operations by the Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook, working in support of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 operated by the Combined Maritime Forces, the US Central Command (Centcom) said.
Two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $822 million were confiscated from the first dhow on October 18, Centcom said.
Earlier this year, dozens of state employees have been arrested in Saudi Arabia after three criminal networks involved in drug trafficking were smashed, SPA reported.
An official at the Interior Ministry said 19 people were arrested in drugs busts in the Asir, Jazan and Eastern provinces, SPA added.
The groups were involved in smuggling drugs to other regions in Saudi Arabia and laundering the proceeds, it said.
Gulf states have increasingly stepped up efforts to combat the smuggling of narcotics through the region. Located at the crossroads of major drug trafficking routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe, countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman have invested heavily in border security, advanced surveillance technology and co-ordinated intelligence operations.
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street
The seven points are:
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street
Dhafeer Street
Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)
Salama bint Butti Street
Al Dhafra Street
Rabdan Street
Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)
Countries recognising Palestine
France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
Specs
Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request
If you go:
The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes
The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance
Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free
The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).
The view from The National
Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history
- 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon
- 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs.
- 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater
- 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths.
- 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest.
- 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth.
-2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Director: Scott Cooper
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong
Rating: 4/5
Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis