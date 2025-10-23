Saudi Arabia appoints new Grand Mufti, kingdom's top religious scholar

Saudi Arabia has appointed a new Grand Mufti, the kingdom's top religious scholar, following a royal decree issued on Wednesday.

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan, 90, takes the position on the order of King Salman, based on the recommendation of his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, official Saudi media reported.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said Sheikh Saleh will also take on the role of president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, which issues Islamic legal rulings.

Born in 1935, Sheikh Salah studied the Quran with a local imam before becoming a respected scholar addressing audiences on Saudi radio show Noor ala Al Darb, or Light the Way. He has written several books and makes regular television appearances.

He has been a member of Saudi Arabia's Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research since 1992 as well as the Council of Senior Scholars. He is viewed as ultra-conservative.

A number of members of his family have served as Grand Mufti. The family are descendants of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, a theologian who founded the Wahhabi movement in the 18th century. Sheikh Mohammed's ultra-conservative teachings on Islam have guided Saudi Arabia for decades.

The Grand Mufti is one of the top Islamic clerics in the world for Sunni Muslims. Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, hosts the annual Hajj pilgrimage required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their lives, meaning pronouncements by the Grand Mufti are closely followed.

Sheikh Saleh succeeds Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, who died on September 23 after holding the position for 25 years.

Under the rule of King Salman, Saudi Arabia has seen major changes, moving away from conservative rule with reforms that have included allowing women to drive and the opening of cinemas. The steps are part of shifts aimed at diversifying its economy away from oil.

