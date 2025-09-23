Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh dies

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, has died, the Royal Court said.

Funeral prayers will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr (afternoon) prayer on Tuesday, the court said.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - may God protect him - has directed that funeral prayers in absentia be performed for him at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and all mosques across the kingdom after the Asr prayer today," it said.

The Grand Mufti also served as head of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

The Royal Court said that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims.

King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to his family, the Saudi people and the Islamic world, it said.

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s) Winner: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s) Winner: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s) Winner: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player Winner: Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s) Winner: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / now Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper Winner: Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa → Chelsea / England national team) Men’s Coach of the Year Winner: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year Winner: Sarina Wiegman (England)

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year