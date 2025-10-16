Kuwait dismantles 'terrorist' financing network linked to banned party

Members of a "terrorist financing network" linked to a banned party and using a pharmacy as a front have been arrested in Kuwait, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

State secret services caught the perpetrators attempting to smuggle cash and medicine outside the country to support a terrorist party, the ministry said. Police found evidence incriminating the suspects of funding terrorism and using a pharmacy in a private hospital as a front for illegal operations.

"Intensive field follow-up and monitoring operations resulted in the arrest of a number of suspects and the discovery of evidence," it said. No further details were provided about the activities of the group or their identity.

The network was aiming to “undermine the country’s security and to destabilise its public order. Security agencies are pursuing anyone who dares to undermine Kuwait’s stability,” said the ministry.

It added that national security and the safety of citizens and residents remains a priority, while those responsible would be held fully accountable under Kuwaiti law.

Authorities will remain vigilant against any attempt to compromise the country's stability or to support terrorist organisations in any capacity, the statement added.

Last month, Kuwaiti security forces arrested an Arab expatriate accused of planning to bomb houses of worship. At the time, the Interior Ministry said the arrest was part of its "continuous vigilance to safeguard the safety of our nation".

Kuwait has not experienced a terrorist attack on its soil since 2015, when a suicide bombing took place at a Shiite mosque in the capital.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)