Kuwaiti authorities arrest expat over terror plot to attack places of worship

Kuwaiti security forces have arrested an Arab expatriate accused of planning to bomb houses of worship.
The arrest was described as a pre-emptive strike by the Ministry of Interior.
During a raid on the suspect's home, investigators discovered a range of devices and materials used in the manufacture of explosives, along with detailed manuals on how to prepare and use them.
Officials did not name the suspect or the group, but Al Qabas newspaper said he was an Egyptian and the group he was affiliated with was ISIS-related.
State Security officers had tracked the suspect for some time, the news outlet reported.
“This arrest is part of our continuous vigilance to safeguard the safety of our nation,” the ministry said. “The Ministry of Interior will not tolerate any attempt to endanger Kuwait’s security or threaten the safety of its citizens and residents.”
“This operation is a testament to the ministry’s relentless efforts to protect Kuwait's security and maintain its stability."
