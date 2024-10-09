Saudi Arabia's King Salman 'recovered' after tests for lung inflammation

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>'s King Salman, 88, has completed tests for lung inflammation and recovered, the kingdom's Royal Court said on Wednesday. The Royal Court had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/07/king-salman-undergoes-medical-tests-for-lung-condition/" target="_blank">on Sunday said</a> the monarch was suffering from a lung infection and would undergo tests "based on the recommendations of the royal clinics". In May, the Royal Court first disclosed that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-salman/" target="_blank">King Salman</a> was suffering from a lung ailment as well as other symptoms including a high temperature and joint pain. The king last chaired a cabinet meeting on September 24. In August, the monarch issued a royal decree that allowed the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Mohammed offered reassurances about the health of the king at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported. King Salman has been on the throne since 2015. His son became first in the line of succession in 2017. The king's reign has been marked by social and economic reforms largely managed by his son, who is trying to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy for a post-oil future.