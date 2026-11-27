A French court of appeal has ordered the seizure of €37 million ($40 million) in assets belonging to Riad Salameh as he faces the prospect of a trial in France for embezzlement of Lebanese public funds.

The freezing orders include six real-estate assets in the UK, two in Belgium, and a bank account with €100,000 ($109,000) in France, a lawyer defending the Lebanese state in the case has told The National.

Assets are typically seized as a provisional measure before an expected trial so they can be used as financial compensation for victims in the event of sentencing. French law allows the transfer of funds to third states in the case of ill-gotten assets bought by people originating from those states.

Lawyer Emmanuel Daoud said that this in case, the main victim is the Lebanese state. “Should a trial take place – and we hope it will, even if held in absentia as Riad Salameh is in Lebanon and has no intention of attending – any seized assets can be confiscated following a conviction,” Mr Daoud said.

The seizure of Riad Salameh's assets was decided behind closed doors at the Court of Appeal in Paris. AFP Show caption: The seizure of Riad Salameh's assets was decided behind clos…

In a closed-door decision on Thursday, the Court of Appeal of Paris rejected the challenge by Mr Salameh's defence team to the seizure orders.

Jurisdiction issue

His French lawyers have argued that France does not have the jurisdiction to seize assets abroad and told AFP they would refer the matter to the country's highest court, the Court of Cassation.

A French trial of Mr Salameh, 76, is likely to take years to materialise. He is currently hospitalised in Lebanon where he also faces legal proceedings for alleged financial crimes including illicit enrichment, money laundering and bribery.

He was briefly detained in Lebanon's notorious Roumieh Prison in August before being transferred to hospital, where he had initially refused to undergo medical tests.

His successor as governor, Karim Souhaid, has also launched a case against Mr Salameh over alleged embezzlement of central bank funds.

For France to transfer funds derived from the sale of Mr Salameh's assets to Lebanon would be a strong symbol of trust in Lebanon, which has yet to recover from a severe financial crisis in 2019 caused by mismanagement by the country's rulers.

In 2021, France passed a law on ill-gotten assets allowing the restitution of the sale of their proceeds to third countries as long as they are used to benefit the local population.

The first sentencing, of Teodorin Obiang, the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, for embezzlement of public funds, money laundering and misuse of corporate assets in 2021, is unlikely to translate into a transfer as long as the same ruling elite remains in place.

However, talks are under way with Syria to transfer more than €50 million following the 2022 sentencing of Rifaat Al Assad, uncle of the former Syrian dictator, Bashar Al Assad. If they are successful, they may facilitate the transfer of funds under a similar framework for Lebanon in the years to come.

Mr Daoud added: “Because the Lebanese authorities have joined the proceedings as civil parties, and have even initiated legal inquiries against Riad Salameh in Lebanon, there is less risk that the funds – through this confiscation mechanism – might end up back in the hands of the very same circle of people who embezzled them in the first place.”

“Judging by how Riad Salameh is reacting, he is certainly not feeling reassured by what is unfolding,” he added.