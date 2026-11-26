Two ​Iraqi ​citizens suspected ​of belonging to a terrorist organisation ⁠that plotted attacks on Jewish and other ⁠targets in Europe, including a ​Cologne synagogue, have been arrested.

Prosecutors in Germany said officers had detained Mostafa Al-R. in Heidelberg and ​Ameer J. in Cologne following 17 raids in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia. Their full names have been withheld in line with the country's privacy rules.

They said Mostafa Al-R. had ties to Mohammad Al Saadi, the alleged orchestrator of Harakat Ashab Al Yamin Al Islamia, also known as Ashab Al Yamin, which has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Israeli, Jewish and Iranian opposition targets in Europe since March.

Prosecutors said Mr Al Saadi, Mostafa Al R. and others allegedly formed a separate organisation in late 2025 to prepare further terrorist attacks in Germany and elsewhere ​in Europe. Ameer J. was a member ‌of that group, which recruited external operatives ​and raised funds for explosive attacks, they added.

They said ​that ‌on two consecutive nights in late March, unidentified people suspected of acting ⁠on the group's behalf and carrying explosive devices had travelled ⁠to a synagogue in Cologne and another unspecified location in Europe, but no attacks were carried out for reasons that were unclear.

Germany has suffered a series of attacks and plots in ⁠recent years, including a fatal incident July in which a man who pledged allegiance to ISIS drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians at a Pride celebration in Berlin, killing one and injuring 29 others.

⁠Jewish institutions are under heightened protection after warnings of threats ​linked ⁠to Middle East ‌tension.

Mohammad Al Saadi pictured during a recent court appearance in New York. Reuters Show caption: Mohammad Al Saadi pictured during a recent court appearance …

The two suspects were on Thursday due to appear ​before a judge who will decide whether they remain in pretrial detention.

Authorities said the investigation was launched because of intelligence supplied by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

US prosecutors have previously said Ashab Al Yamin is a front for Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah. They say dual Iranian-Iraqi citizen Mr Al Saadi is a member of the group as well as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The US Justice Department unsealed an eight-count indictment on November 10 charging Mr Al Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian, and Mohammad Ali Al Hassani, an Iraqi, with terrorism-related offences.

All three are accused of allegedly plotting terrorist attacks in Europe and the US, including at a British RAF base in Fairford in September, which was housing US military aircraft and personnel at the time.

The indictment also links them to a campaign of attacks on Jewish communities in Europe in the spring. These included arson and explosives attacks, as well as a near-fatal stabbing in London in which two Jewish men, including a dual US-British citizen, were seriously injured.

Mr Al Saadi is in a New York prison awaiting trial and the location of his co-accused is unknown.