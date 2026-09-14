Iraqi Prime Minister seeks support in France to ease pressure on oil exports

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi on Monday started his first trip to Europe since taking office in May, landing in Paris in an effort to shore up support to alleviate the pressure of the Hormuz crisis on Iraqi oil exports.

Mr Al Zaidi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, where the two leaders discussed Iraq resuming and diversifying its energy supply routes. The fight against extremist groups in Iraq, including ISIS, was also on the agenda. France supports the training of Iraqi security forces.

“Securing our energy supplies by working towards de-escalation and developing alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz means easing the pressure on pump prices,” Mr Macron wrote on X alongside a picture of the two leaders shaking hands. “Deepening our defence and security co-operation with our partners means continuing together the relentless fight against terrorism.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Reuters Show caption: French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ir…

Following his trip to France, Mr Al Zaidi is expected to travel to Germany, where he will meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, with the two leaders scheduled to give a joint press conference.

This is a developing story …