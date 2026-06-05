Israel to open embassy in Slovenia after change of government

Israel announced it would open an embassy in Slovenia, only hours after a right-wing populist government was sworn into office, marking a break from frosty relations with the previous leftist cabinet.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X he had decided to open Israel's "first-ever embassy in Ljubljana as soon as possible".

He made the remarks shortly after Slovenia's Parliament on Thursday approved the new government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, an Israeli ally and admirer of US President Donald Trump.

Less than an hour later, Mr Jansa had the Palestinian flag lowered from the main government building in Ljubljana where it flew for two years.

In a phone call, Slovenia's new Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer "pledged all the assistance necessary to ensure [the embassy's] swift establishment," Mr Saar said.

An Israeli jet was turned away by Slovenia last week. Info

Last week, before leaving office, the government of Mr Jansa's predecessor Robert Golob turned away an Israeli passenger jet, which then landed in Croatia instead.

The incident, which was widely criticised in Israel, was discussed during Mr Saar's call with Mr Kajzer. "The minister made it clear that such a situation will not happen again," Mr Saar said.

Swift change

Under Mr Golob, Slovenia was among the EU states most critical of Israel, alongside Spain and Ireland. Mr Golob repeatedly accused Israel of breaching international law and committing “clear genocidal acts” in the Gaza Strip.

During his term, the Alpine nation of about two million people became the first EU member to ban all weapons trade with Israel. It also joined Ireland, Spain and Norway in recognising Palestine as an independent state.

In September, Slovenia imposed a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in support of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court.

Slovenia was also the first state last year to introduce a ban on trade with Israeli settlements - albeit a symbolic ban since trade was close to zero.

Mr Janez is expected to take a different course and to revoke Mr Golob's actions on Israel. While he lost elections by a razor-thin majority, he was the only politician able to form a majority cabinet, with the help of the far-right.

Last year, Mr Janez described Mr Golob's plans to recognise Palestinian statehood - implemented in September - as the "reprehensible exploitation of dead Palestinian children for political purposes."

Now, the warming of Israel-Slovenia ties could affect continuing EU-level talks on whether to impose sanctions on Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Slovenia had declared him persona non grata under Mr Golob, alongside Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

EU states are discussing possibly imposing sanctions on Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. AFP Info

Mr Ben-Gvir's recent taunting of flotilla activists caused an outcry in Europe. Italy is leading efforts for EU-wide sanctions, which include an asset freeze.

The move would require unanimity. The Czech Republic so far has been the only country opposing listing Mr Ben-Gvir, according to media reports.

There are parallel efforts to restrict trade with illegal Israeli settlements in view of the Israeli's cabinet stated intention to bury the possibility of a Palestinian state by accelerating the building of settlements.

The settlements are illegal under international law.

EU trade measures require a qualified majority. The Commission has yet to put forward a proposal despite a French-Swedish push.

The EU supports a two-state solution.

Agencies contributed to this report