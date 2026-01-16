Iranian ambassador to Paris puts protests death toll at 600

Iran's ambassador to France, Mohammad Amin Nejad, has said that around 600 people have been killed in mass protests, not thousands as widely reported, and rejected claims that Tehran had cancelled executions in undertakings to the US.

European leaders have condemned the Iranian government's crackdown on demonstrators, with support growing for a ban on the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which would send a clear political signal of disapproval.

Speaking on French television network BFMTV, Mr Nejad said there was “no official figure” for the total number of deaths during the protests. “According to our information, it was 600 and something,” he said, when quoted a figure of 3,428 put forward by campaigners Iran Human Rights Watch.

“I am certain that our authorities will announce a number,” Mr Nejad added. He reiterated the government line that some protesters killed were “infiltrators” seeking to cause riots. Witnesses have said security forces shot indiscriminately at protesters. Protests appear to have abated since Monday, although there is a widespread internet blackout in the country.

A burnt-out bus after demonstrations in Tehran's Sadeghieh Square. AFP

Mr Nejad also rejected claims by the White House that about 800 planned executions have been postponed after the case of protester Erfan Soltani attracted US attention. His family had said he would be the first to receive a death sentence, but the Iranian judiciary on Thursday denied the claim, in a possible sign of de-escalation with Washington.

Outlawing IRGC

The brutal crackdown has triggered renewed discussions by European leaders about listing the IRGC as a terrorist organisation – a move supported in the past by the European Parliament and proposed by Iranian opposition figures in Europe.

A listing decision must be taken unanimously. A recent court case in Germany involving Iranian authorities in a synagogue attack bolsters the legal position.

Some states, such as France, Spain and Italy, have also argued that it is not useful to list the IRGC because it would put an end to one of the few channels of communication with Iran. They are needed to enable the release of arrested Westerners. Two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, remain unable to leave Iran despite being freed from Evin prison a few months ago.

The case of Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has attracted worldwide attention. Photo: Social Media

Described by Europeans as “hostage diplomacy”, these arrests are often followed by swaps with Iranian prisoners held in Europe. Iran insists foreigners are convicted in line with the law.

Netherlands push

The National understands that discussions among European states on the issue have been relaunched due to the recent protests. The Netherlands is expected to lead a push to convince other states to list the IRGC. “As far as I am concerned, we will list the IRGC … on the EU-terrorism list,” Foreign Minister David van Weel told the Dutch Parliament this week.

Mr van Weel also said he would personally approach other, previously cautious EU-members in an effort to realise this goal.

The Netherlands is supported by Germany. “The Federal Government is also, of course, working to ensure that the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation is decided in Brussels,” a deputy foreign office spokesperson said on Wednesday. “We are pursuing this with determination, in the hope of convincing other EU partners as well.”

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said he will try to convince other EU states to list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. AFP

EU foreign ministers are also scheduled to list other members of the Iranian state apparatus at their next meeting in the Belgian capital on February 29. The proposed sanctions include a total of 21 listing under the EU’s human rights sanctions regime, while the European External Action Service has proposed listing 10 entities under a regime that targets drones, news website Politico reported.

The IRGC is already under an asset freeze in Europe through a sanctions regime targeting its weapons of mass destruction. In addition, the EU has listed individuals and entities of the IRGC for three reasons: human rights violations, their responsibilities in Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, and support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.