Emmanuel Macron warns against 'partial or total' Israeli annexation after Mahmoud Abbas meeting

President Emmanuel Macron asserted the French role in the Gaza peace plan at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Support for the Palestinians included more humanitarian assistance and political backing. In particular Mr Macron criticised the prospect of Israeli plans for annexation in the West Bank following an increase in violence in the Palestinian territory.
“Plans for partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto, constitute a red line to which we will respond strongly with our European partners,” Mr Macron said at a joint media conference with Mr Abbas.
“The violence of the settlers and the acceleration of settlement projects are reaching new heights, threatening the stability of the West Bank and constitute violations of international law.”
Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023.
It was the pair's first meeting at the Elysee – the French President's residence – since France recognised the Palestinian state in September.
The Elysee referred to Mr Abbas as the “President of Palestine”, rather than the leader of the Palestinian Authority.
Mr Abbas held talks with Mr Macron and the president of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The meetings will be part of “efforts to co-ordinate positions between the Palestinian and French leaderships”, Wafa said.
France is one of the organisers of the Egyptian-led conference on the reconstruction of Gaza happening this month, as it seeks close involvement in the next stages of US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan.
Mr Macron pledged to support constitutional reforms and an overhaul of Palestinian government structures in the aftermath of a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mr Abbas renewed his commitment to “reforms”, including “holding presidential and parliamentary elections after the end of the war”.
“We are nearing completion of a draft of the provisional constitution of the state of Palestine and the laws on elections and political parties,” he added.
Mr Macron said he had agreed with Mr Abbas on the creation of a joint committee “for the consolidation of the state of Palestine”.
“This committee will be responsible for working on all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional and organisational,” he said at the media conference.
“It will contribute to the work of developing a new constitution, a draft of which President Abbas has presented to me, and will aim to finalise all the conditions for such a state of Palestine.”
Mr Macron has previously said France will be involved in the establishment of an international stabilisation force in Gaza, and will work with the Palestinian Authority on reform so that it can administer Gaza again.
France and Europe have also been sidelined by the US-led plan, with EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas telling The National the bloc wants to play a role in plan's proposed “Board of Peace”.
Their main worry is how the second phase of the plan will be implemented, and whether it will sufficiently include Palestinians.
