Mahmoud Abbas seeks Palestine statehood ties from Giorgia Meloni on Rome trip

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas met Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday as part of a diplomatic push for greater statehood recognition from western states.

Speaking to The National in October, Palestine's envoy to Italy, Mona Abuamara, said she hoped Italy would move closer to recognising a Palestinian state during Mr Abbas's visit.

The meeting will be taking place nearly one month after a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Clashes have continued, albeit less intense than in the past two years, leading to the death of 241 Gazans and two Israeli soldiers. Mr Abbas has also met the country's president.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Thaer GHNAIM / PPO / AFP

Mr Abbas, president of the Palestinian authority, arrived in Rome on Wednesday and visited the Basilica of St Mary Major to pay his respects at the tomb of Pope Francis. Over the years, Mr Abbas had met Pope Francis several times, maintaining frequent phone contact after Hamas’s attacks on October 7, 2023 and Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

Pope Leo XIV meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. Reuters Pope Leo and Mr Abbas during their meeting at the Vatican. Reuters Mr Abbas leaves after the meeting with Pope Leo. AFP Swiss Guards take position before the arrival of Mr Abbas at San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican. AFP Mr Abbas leaves the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore after visiting the tomb of the late Pope Francis in Rome. Reuters Mr Abbas arrives at Ciampino military airport in Rome. EPA

The Palestinian leader held his first meeting with Francis's successor, Pope Leo XIV, on Thursday to discuss the conflict.

“During the cordial talks, it was recognised that there is an urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza and to end the conflict by pursuing a two-state solution,” the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, said.

Mr Abbas visited the Vatican to mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine.

Fresh impetus

Palestinian diplomats say that western pressure on Israel, including recognition of Palestinian statehood, which is rejected by Tel Aviv, is important for long-term peace. “The Italian government, hopefully, will surprise us,” Ms Abuamara said last month. Analysts have cautioned that Italy is likely to move slowly.

Mr Abbas had been set to meet Ms Meloni in September in New York during a conference on a two-state solution, during which 10 states recognised Palestine, but his visa was denied by the US.

Italy has conditioned its recognition on the exclusion of Hamas from Gaza's governance and the return to Israel of all the hostages held in the enclave.

In Gaza, living hostages have been returned but the focus now is on the remains of those who died in the enclave. Six still remain in Gaza after the body of a Tanzanian hostage was returned on Thursday. For each body returned, Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians.

The process has been difficult and slow, with both sides accusing each other of delaying returns. This has stalled implementing the second part of the US-brokered ceasefire plan which aims to set up new governance for Gaza.

