Canada lines up a Gripen dilemma by spurning US for Swedish warplanes

It is designed specifically to combat Russian jets, can land on short strips of motorway, have its engine changed in 40 minutes and is far less costly than its American competitor.

The Gripen fighter jet made by Sweden is on a roll. Interest has piqued on the question of Canada curtailing its US F-35 procurement programme – risking a deepening diplomatic rift with President Donald Trump to plump for the Swedish fighter.

Only last month, Stockholm announced what looks like a blockbuster Gripen order. There are good reasons why Ukraine is buying the Gripen. The fighter, which first entered service in 1996, was specifically designed to take on Russian jets rather than deep-penetration missions.

A major advantage for Ukraine with its airfields under attack, is that the aircraft was built to land on short runways as well as highways, a feature regularly practised in Sweden.

In addition, its single engine is easy to maintain. And, instead of requiring a host of highly trained technicians, it can be refuelled and rearmed in ten minutes by a single technician and five conscripts. The aircraft is designed for simple maintenance with a complete engine change achieved in 40 minutes.

A US F-35 fighter performing a high-speed pass during the Canadian international air show. EPA

Generational choices

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has been forced to manage a trade war with US President Donald Trump and the F-35 has become a disputed element of Ottawa's defence budget. Following a Canadian auditor general report in June, the costs of the F-35 project were found to be “skyrocketing” by 40 per cent, going from $19 billion to almost $28 billion since the deal was signed in 2022.

The F-35 is a highly advanced “fifth generation” fighter with good stealth technology, but each plane comes at a lifetime cost estimated at $200 million, compared to the 4.5-generation Gripen E at just over half of that.

“The geopolitical point is that the Canadians want to spend money with their friends as opposed to their not-so-friendly southern neighbour,” said Tim Ripley, editor of the Defence Eye magazine.

The US Department of Defence agreed with Lockheed Martin to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years. This Pentagon-supplied photo shows a US Air Force F-35 Lightning II being refuelled over Poland in February 2022. A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning jet at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2022 in Schoenefeld, Germany, 22 June 2022. EPA A Lockheed Martin F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is shown on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. Reuters An Israeli Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet performing at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, Israel. AFP A US F-35 fighter jet flies over the Eifel Mountains near Spangdahlem, Germany on February 23, 2022. AP F-35C Lightning IIs on a test flight in the Atlantic test range. The programme is now the most expensive in US military history. Lockheed has pledged to cut costs. AFP Lockheed Martin's F-35 helped the company boost profit in the first quarter. Reuters Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is America's next-generation stealth fighter jet. Reuters Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE. Photo: US Air Force A Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jet on a training mission in Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Bloomberg An RAF F-35B Lightning 11 supersonic stealth strike fighter, built by the US plane maker Lockheed Martin, touches down in the UK. Getty An F-35 Lightning II, built by Lockheed Martin, at the Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas. AFP A US F-35A stealth fighter jet at an unspecified location. EPA A formation of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise. Reuters A US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at Chungju Air Base in Chungju, South Korea. AP

Hostilities between Canada and its southern neighbour could yet deteriorate further with the possibility it might buy a fleet of the nimble Saab-made fighters.

Relations are poor between the two neighbours with Mr Trump threatening higher tariffs and making Canada America’s “51st state”.

But aside from the bitter politics, there are strong financial reasons for Canada to consider ditching its order of 88 F-35s – although it is under contract to buy 16 – in favour of a cheaper model.

Canada, argued military expert Francis Tusa, is also in a “very lucky position” as it only placed an initial order for just 16 F-35s, allowing it leeway in building an alternative second fleet. “Gripen was also designed from the outset to be super affordable operationally,” he said.

Add into the mix that Ukraine has ordered up to 150 of the Swedish fighters to defend itself against Russia’s continuing air attacks and the argument for its purchase increases.

Cannily, Saab is in talks with Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier to build the Ukraine aircraft in the country.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign a letter of intent for Gripen jets. AFP

On some metrics the Swedes have the edge. The Gripen has a 1500km combat range whereas the F-35A variant has 1,110km, which is a factor given the long distances in Canada.

Another additional cost in the F-35 programme will be changing Canada’s aerial refuelling system which is currently “hose and drogue” for its ageing fleet of CF-18 Hornets, and potentially for the Gripens, rather than the “flying boom” system used for F-35s. Experts believe this would add an additional $1.5bn for four new tanker aircraft.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Reuters

Motorway landings

Ukraine has struggled to maintain the demanding technical needs of its fleet of F-16s, which have proven effective in its air operations.

But they too are American made, which again plays into the new political age with Europe now dedicated to enhancing its own military industrial base as Mr Trump wavers in his support for Nato.

The US and Canada flags at border crossing near Ontario. AFP

International action

Thailand’s fleet of 11 Gripens were also reported to have performed well during the country’s border skirmish with Cambodia in July.

Beyond Thailand, the Gripen is gaining more international orders with the Philippines set to ink a deal for at least 20, alongside potential buyers in Portugal and interest from Oman.

It already manufacturers Gripens in Brazil, where ten are in service, which is opening up the market for other interested South American countries such as Peru and Colombia that are suffering from Mr Trump’s tariffs.

But there are drawbacks with the Gripen, argued Mr Ripley, particularly that it only has one engine. “Their main air defence activity is defending Canadian airspace which is big, covers loads of Arctic and water and inhospitable places so having two engines gives you an insurance policy if something goes wrong,” he said. “But if they're short of money then Gripen is a good option.”

Three Gripen fighter jets leave trails of smoke in the Hungarian national colours in Budapest. Reuters

While Mr Trump could well retaliate with harsher tariffs, America has to remember that its northern neighbour also “acts as the bulwark for the US because of its air defence of North America,” said Mr Tusa, adding that “allies have to work together”.

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Klipit%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venkat%20Reddy%2C%20Mohammed%20Al%20Bulooki%2C%20Bilal%20Merchant%2C%20Asif%20Ahmed%2C%20Ovais%20Merchant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Digital%20receipts%2C%20finance%2C%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%2Fself-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A