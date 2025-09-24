Germany tells Europe to ‘grow up’ with support for Ukraine while avoiding ‘escalation trap’

Europe must "grow up" and increase its support for Ukraine, Germany's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump appeared to signal his backing for Kyiv has grown.

Johann Wadephul said Mr Trump had realised that his own efforts had failed to persuade Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Europeans have repeatedly said "that we really have to grow up... We have to become more sovereign," Mr Wadephul said on German radio. "And that's why we have to look at what we ourselves can achieve. We can achieve much more; not all European states have delivered what they promised Ukraine. We have to look at what other financial and military options we have."

Mr Trump's remarks on Truth Social that Ukraine could “take back all of its territory from Russia” marked an abrupt shift for the US leader who had previously nudged Ukraine to give up land to end the war, but it was not clear if his words would be turned into action.

Mr Trump's comments were good for Ukraine and good for Europe, Mr Wadephul said, as the president "must indeed acknowledge that his considerable efforts with Putin have so far been unsuccessful."

As he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on Tuesday, Mr Trump said that Nato nations should shoot down Russian planes breaching their territory.

However, German defence minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the need to avoid an "escalation trap", saying Nato members should remain calm amid alleged airspace violations by Russian aircraft.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin alongside Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson, Mr Pistorius said that overreacting to Russian incursions threatened European peace and security.

"Level-headedness is not cowardice and not fear, but a responsibility towards your own country and towards peace in Europe," he said.

"Slapdash demands to shoot something out of the sky or do some great show of strength help less than anything else right now," he added.

He alleged that Mr Putin wanted to goad Nato allies into a heavy-handed response.

"We won't do Vladimir Putin the pleasure," he said. "We need to protect ourselves from a situation in which things get worse."

President Donald Trump called Russia a "paper tiger" in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Reuters

Armed Russian fighter jets last Friday violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, causing Nato to scramble jets and Talinn to call for alliance talks.

That incident came just over a week after Poland launched Nato consultations after Russian drones were shot down over eastern Poland.

The US president also signalled his displeasure with Mr Putin, after rolling out the red carpet for the Russian leader in Alaska last month, describing Russia as a "paper tiger".

The Kremlin on Wednesday brushed off that comment and said Mr Putin valued his efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was a bear, not a tiger, and "there is no such thing as a paper bear".

Russia had “no choice” but to continue its military offensive on Ukraine Mr Peskov said.

"We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals," he said. "We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative," he added in a radio interview with a Russian newspaper.

European members of the Nato defence alliance have raised their defence spending and also supplied Ukraine with air defence under a new system to give Ukraine weapons from US stocks using funds from NATO countries.

The European Union is also discussing a plan to repurpose the frozen assets to boost financial aid to Ukraine, as it looks to step up sanctions pressure on Russia, despite the risk of damaging foreign confidence in investing in Western bonds.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe would be imposing more sanctions and tariffs on Russia and that the bloc would be further reducing its imports of Russian energy.

