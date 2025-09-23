Denmark facing 'high threat of sabotage' after drones shut Copenhagen airport

Denmark was facing a “high threat of sabotage”, intelligence services said on Tuesday after a "skilled" pilot flew two to three large unidentified drones over Copenhagen Airport, shutting down the airspace for hours.

Dozens of flights were diverted and more than 100 cancelled, disrupting 20,000 passengers on Monday evening. Terminals reopened at 12.25am on Tuesday when the drones had disappeared but disruption continued.

“Someone may not necessarily want to attack us, but rather stress us out and see how we react,” Flemming Drejer, director of operations at Denmark's intelligence service PET, told a news conference.

The drone incursion was the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure to date, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

In Oslo, two sightings of drones prompted Norwegian authorities to close the airspace over the city’s main airport shortly after midnight, reports said. The airport also reopened after four hours of airspace closure.

Police said nothing immediately linked the Oslo and Copenhagen incidents, but officials would look into any possible ties.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into Nato airspace in recent weeks.

The incidents came after the governments of Poland, Estonia and Romania accused Russia of breaching their airspace this month, allegations that Moscow has rejected.

At Copenhagen airport, cancellations continued through the morning.

“Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some cancelled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information,” its official website said.

Police Inspector Jens Jespersen said it was too dangerous to shoot down the drones. Reuters

Officials chose not to shoot down the drones as they considered the risk to be too great, because of the airport being full of passengers, with planes on the runways and fuel depots nearby, Jes Jespersen, senior police inspector of the Copenhagen Police, said during a news conference.

“You have to think very carefully before starting to try to take down such big drones.”

If they were to fall to the ground, “there are planes with people, fuel, and also housing on several sides of the airport,” he said.

Mr Jespersen called the pilot “a capable actor” and said the culprit seemed intent on showing off their skills and possibly practising their techniques. The drones disappeared after several hours.

Police officers stand guard after Copenhagen Airport was closed due to drone activity. Reuters

There were no signs that the drone pilot intended to cause harm to anyone, he added. The drones' lights turned on and off and they appeared to engage in different flight patterns.

“It all indicates that you are not out to attack anyone, but you are out to show off and maybe to practice,” he said of the pilot.

Still, authorities couldn't rule out the possibility of the drones being part of a Russian hybrid attack, he said. The two to three drones appeared to have flown many kilometres to reach the airport, the largest in Scandinavia.

Police were co-operating with the Danish military and intelligence service in their investigation, Jespersen said.

Investigators are looking at how the drones reached the airport – whether it was by land or possibly on boats coming through the strategic straights into the Baltic Sea.

Jespersen said it was not known where the drones were being controlled from, but that it could have been from many kilometres away.

The drones were flying from several directions, he said.

“It could very well be something initiated from a ship,” he told Danish broadcaster DR.

In 2023, London’s Gatwick Airport closed its runway for almost an hour after a drone was reported nearby. In December 2018, more than 140,000 travellers were stranded or delayed during the Christmas season after dozens of drone sightings shut down Gatwick for parts of three consecutive days.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support