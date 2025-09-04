Pope Leo XIV raises 'tragedy in Gaza' with Israel's Herzog at Vatican meeting

Pope Leo XIV discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” during a meeting on Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican said.

The pontiff also called for the release of hostages by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the statement said, and reiterated the Vatican's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“A prompt resumption of negotiations was hoped for … to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law,” said the Vatican statement.

Mr Herzog had earlier thanked Pope Leo for the meeting on Thursday in a post on X, and said he had received a “warm welcome” at the Vatican.

“Religious leaders and all who choose the path of peace must stand together in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as a first and essential step towards a better future for the entire region,” said the President.

The Vatican did not immediately release further details about the meeting and did not say how long Pope Leo and Mr Herzog had spent together.

The Vatican released photos of the leaders greeting each other in the apostolic palace. In one image, the two stand side-by-side, neither smiling.

Ahead of the meeting, Me Herzog's office had claimed that the visit to the Vatican came “at the invitation of the Pope". Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni contradicted this, saying Mr Herzog requested the meeting.

“It is the practice of the Holy See to grant requests for audiences addressed to the Pope by heads of state and government; it is not the practice to extend invitations to them,” Mr Bruni said on Tuesday.

Pope Leo, elected in May to succeed Pope Francis, has in the past taken a more cautious tone than his predecessor when speaking about Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Francis, who had led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April, had been a frequent critic of Israel. He suggested a study into whether Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinian people, which irked Israeli officials.

Pope Leo has recently increased his calls for a halt to the war in Gaza. Last week, he issued what he called a “strong appeal” for an end during his weekly public audience.

Thursday's release from the Vatican was notably longer than usual for statements about the pope's meeting with foreign leaders, which typically only offer only a few lines of information and do not give specific details about the topics discussed by the pope.

