Civilians leave the besieged city of Homs before an evacuation by the UN to a safer location, in 2014. AFP
Civilians leave the besieged city of Homs before an evacuation by the UN to a safer location, in 2014. AFP
Civilians leave the besieged city of Homs before an evacuation by the UN to a safer location, in 2014. AFP
Civilians leave the besieged city of Homs before an evacuation by the UN to a safer location, in 2014. AFP

News

Europe

France issues arrest warrants for Assad regime over 2012 killing of journalists

Bashar Al Assad and top lieutenants sought for role in death of foreign correspondents

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

September 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A French court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad and six former senior officials over a 2012 bombing that caused the death of US journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik in the besieged city of Homs.

They face charges of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH) said. "The issuance of these seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar Al Assad's regime against Remi Ochlik and his fellow journalists," said FIDH lawyer, Clemence Bectarte.

On February 22, 2012, Colvin, 56, and Ochlik, 28, were killed in what the FIDH described as a "targeted bombing" of an informal press centre. French journalists Edith Bouvier, British photographer Paul Conroy and their Syrian interpreter Wael Al Omar were wounded in the attack. They had been smuggled into the city by rebels.

The FIDH described the attack as a "turning point" in the documenting by foreign journalists of the crimes committed by the Assad regime during the 14-year civil that killed about half a million Syrians.

“The judicial investigation clearly established that the attack on the informal press centre in Bab Amr was part of the Syrian regime's explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country,” said Syrian lawyer and activist, Mazen Darwish.

French journalist Edith Bouvier was evacuated from Homs after the bombing of the building in which colleagues were killed. AFP
French journalist Edith Bouvier was evacuated from Homs after the bombing of the building in which colleagues were killed. AFP

Mr Darwish heads the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression, which contributed to the case as a civil party by submitting evidence and bringing witnesses, alongside the FIDH.

The arrest warrants target a brother of the former Syrian president, Maher Al Assad, formerly the de facto commander of the Syrian army's fourth division, as well as former head of security, Ghassan Bilal.

Judges also issued warrants for the arrest of the Syrian army's former chief of staff, Ali Ayoub; former head of Syrian general intelligence, Ali Mamlouk; former head of the general security directorate, Mohamed Dib Zaitoun; and former head of security for the military and security committee in Homs, Rafik Mahmoud Shahadah.

Marie Colvin was one of the most prominent war correspondents of her generation. Getty Images
Marie Colvin was one of the most prominent war correspondents of her generation. Getty Images

While Mr Al Assad is known to be in Russia, the whereabouts of the six others are unknown. After more than five decades in power, the Assad regime fell in December after it was toppled by a coalition of rebel groups that have stayed in power.

To date, French authorities have issued 21 arrest warrants for senior Syrian officials, including three targeting Bashar Al Assad, the FIDH said. In July, France's highest court annulled an arrest warrant issued in November 2023 for complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity. The court's argument was that Mr Al Assad had benefited from immunity at the time as head of state.

A few days later, France's national anti-terrorism office filed for a new arrest warrant, arguing the deposed president was no longer protected by immunity because he was no longer president of Syria. In January, a separate arrest warrant was issued against Mr Al Assad over the death of a French-Syrian citizen in the city of Deraa in 2017.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Plastic tipping point
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
On Women's Day
SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
Schedule for Asia Cup

Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai)

Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai)

Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai)

Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai)

Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four

Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) 

Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai)

Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
FINAL SCORES

Fujairah 130 for 8 in 20 overs

(Sandy Sandeep 29, Hamdan Tahir 26 no, Umair Ali 2-15)

Sharjah 131 for 8 in 19.3 overs

(Kashif Daud 51, Umair Ali 20, Rohan Mustafa 2-17, Sabir Rao 2-26)

Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe

Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010

Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille

Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm

Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year

Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts”

Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners

TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013 

Towering concerns
Ireland v Denmark: The last two years

Denmark 1-1 Ireland 

7/06/19, Euro 2020 qualifier 

Denmark 0-0 Ireland

19/11/2018, Nations League

Ireland 0-0 Denmark

13/10/2018, Nations League

Ireland 1 Denmark 5

14/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

Denmark 0-0 Ireland

11/11/2017, World Cup qualifier

 

 

 

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
EPL's youngest
  • Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
    15 years, 181 days old
  • Max Dowman (Arsenal)
    15 years, 235 days old
  • Jeremy Monga (Leicester)
    15 years, 271 days old
  • Harvey Elliott (Fulham)
    16 years, 30 days old
  • Matthew Briggs (Fulham)
    16 years, 68 days old
While you're here
Specs

Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy!
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile

Name: Oulo.com

Founder: Kamal Nazha

Based: Dubai

Founded: 2020

Number of employees: 5

Sector: Technology

Funding: $450,000

War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

While you're here
While you're here
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi

Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.

Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

While you're here
Updated: September 02, 2025, 1:59 PM`