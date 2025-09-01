Tunisian pair arrested in Paris with Rolex watch and jewellery worth millions hidden in sock

A man and a boy have been arrested in Paris with a haul of jewellery worth an estimated €10 million ($11.7 million), prosecutors have said.
Reports suggest investigators discovered items including a necklace estimated at €5 million and earrings worth €2 million in a sock hidden in the underwear of one of the suspects.
The haul reportedly included a €1 million ring and a Rolex watch and an angle grinder was found in a suitcase.
Prosecutors office told AFP the case had been handed to a serious crime unit over suspicions the pair were hiding the proceeds of theft.
The pair, of Tunisian origin, were arrested at Gare de Lyon rail station on Saturday during a routine police check as they arrived from the city of Lyon.
A judicial inquiry is set to start on September 1.
The arrests come three months after the conclusion of the trial of the most spectacular single jewellery heist in recent French history involving American celebrity Kim Kardashian.
She was gagged and placed in a bathtub as men robbed her of $6 million of jewellery in her room at Hotel de Pourtales in Paris in 2016. At an emotional hearing, Ms Kardashian said she forgave one of robbers.
Two British women had €1 million worth of Birkin bags, jewellery and cash stolen from their hotel room while on holiday in the upmarket southern town of Saint-Tropez.
