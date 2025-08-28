EU summons Russian envoy after missile strike on mission in Kyiv

Russia bombarded the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles early on Thursday, killing at least 15 people, including three children, and injuring 48, local authorities have said.

In a rare strike on the city centre, the European Union’s delegation offices and the British Council office was damaged. The attack – one of the deadliest on Kyiv – blasted a five-storey crater in one apartment block, ripping the building in two.

It was the first major Russian attack on Kyiv in weeks as US-led peace efforts to end the three-year war struggle to gain traction. At least 20 locations were hit.

The EU summoned the Russian envoy after the strike, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowing to maintain "maximum pressure" on Russia. EU Council chief Antonio Costa shared on social media a photo from inside the office with the windows blown out, ceiling partially hanging down and debris scattered on the floor.

The drone and missile assault "shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorise Ukraine, blindly killing civilians, men, women and children, and even targeting the European Union," the European Commission president said in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it showed Moscow's rejection of peace negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of showing "terror and barbarism". In a message on X, he said: "629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace." He accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "sabotaging" any hopes of peace.

"Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end," Mr Starmer said in a post on X after the late-night attack badly damaged the British Council's office in Kyiv.

"Following last night's attack on Kyiv, our British Council office has been severely damaged and will be closed to visitors until further notice," the British Council in Ukraine said in a Facebook post.

Russian attacks cannot be allowed to go without a response, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a press conference.

"Last night we once again experienced in a terrible way how Russia attacked and bombed Kyiv, civilians died, children died, and the European Union delegation was also attacked. And that cannot remain without consequences," Mr Wadephul said.

Russia on Thursday said it had targeted military sites in the overnight strikes on Ukraine using hypersonic missiles.

"Overnight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike … against military-industrial complex enterprises and military airbases in Ukraine," the Russian defence ministry said on social media. “All designated objects were hit.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech following the latest Russian attacks on Kyiv. EPA

The attacks rained down on Ukrainian cities despite US President Donald Trump's push for a ceasefire and even as it talks up the importance of ending the war since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's air force said Moscow fired 629 drones and missiles. This is the second largest of any overnight barrage, according to AFP analysis of Kyiv's data.

Giving the latest toll, Mr Zelenskyy called the attack "a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians. The Russians are not choosing to end the war, only new strikes".

"This means that Russia still does not fear the consequences," he added in a social media post.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a five-storey residential building in Kyiv. EPA

Mr Zelenskyy called for a tough response from Ukraine's allies, including fresh sanctions.

"For the spurning of ceasefire and for the constant Russian attempts to weasel out of negotiations, new strong sanctions are needed," he added.

He called on Russia's ally China and EU member Hungary to take a much tougher stance against Moscow.

"All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war," he said.

Moscow had fired ballistic and cruise missiles as well as Iranian-designed Shahed drones from different directions to "systematically" target residential buildings, he said.

Fire and smoke rise in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile strikes. Reuters

During the attack, residents took refuge in subway stations, some lying in sleeping bags and others holding their pets.

The attacks come a day after the Kremlin rejected the chances of a swift meeting between Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Putin.

Kyiv says a summit is crucial to breaking the deadlock over how to end the war.

Moscow is demanding Kyiv cede more territory and renounce western military support as conditions for any peace deal – ultimatums ruled out by Kyiv.

On Wednesday, Mr Putin's spokesman said Russia viewed the idea of a European peacekeeping force – seen by Kyiv as vital to deterring a future Russian attack – "negatively".

Mr Putin has rejected multiple ceasefire calls from Mr Zelensky, Mr Trump and European leaders.

Russian forces have been slowly but steadily gaining ground on the battlefield, where they hold an advantage in manpower and weapons.

Ukraine said it had hit two large refineries in Russia in overnight attacks – strikes it calls fair retaliation.

Russia's defence ministry said it had downed 102 Ukrainian drones overnight.