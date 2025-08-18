Zelenskyy embarks on Washington in scramble for 'effective' security guarantees after Trump's Nato rebuke

Ukraine needs an “effective security guarantee” if it is to strike a peace deal with Russia, its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The Ukrainian leader issued the demand from Washington ahead of a major meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, along with several key European leaders.

Moves towards ending the three-year conflict that has claimed more than 300,000 lives have been given momentum following Mr Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

There is now speculation that a summit with the two leaders plus Mr Zelenskyy could be held to find a path to an agreement.

But for that to be a realistic prospect, America and Europe needed to have what will likely be “boots on the ground” in Ukraine as a major deterrent to prevent a repeat of the Russian invasions of 2014 and 2022.

“Peace must be lasting,” Mr Zelenskky stated on social media. “Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas – and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack.”

He also referred to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum when Ukraine agreed to give up its substantial nuclear weapons stockpile in return for America and Europe agreeing to protect its territory but this “didn't work”.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their news conference on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. AP

In any new agreement, Ukraine will need to have much greater confidence that they can prevent another Russian invasion, Mr Zelenskyy said.

“I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance,” he wrote on X.

He made no reference to Ukraine joining Nato, a move that Mr Trump has signalled he would not accept.

Those guarantees will be demanded by Ukraine leader who will find strong support in his request from the leaders of Germany, France and Britain, who are among the European leaders joining him in Washington later on Monday.

That received backing from German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who during a trip to Japan stated that “firm security guarantees are central” because “Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement”.

He added that it was “not an exaggeration to say the whole world is looking to Washington".

Mr Trump is clearly aware of that focus, messaging on Truth Social that: “Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!!!”

But he will be aware that getting any peace deal will almost certainly require US soldiers on the ground alongside fighters in the air and ships in the Black Sea to show Russia that any further territorial infringement will not be tolerated.

In that event, Ukraine will then likely give up the territory in eastern Ukraine seized by Russia in exchange for peace.

Indeed, Mr Putin himself also suggested during Friday’s press conference that he was willing to accept the guarantees stating that “security of Ukraine should be ensured as well and we welcome that”.

Finland, which had to give up a large chunk of territory after its winter war with Russia in 1940, also stated that the guarantees were paramount. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine were the “most important” topics at the meeting.

The international focus on Washington on Monday is intense with China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Nin stating that “all parties” involved in peace talks should reach an agreement “as soon as possible”.

“We hope that all parties and stakeholders will participate in the peace talks in a timely manner and reach a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable peace agreement to all parties as soon as possible,” she added.

