Macron seeks breakthrough on Iran in first talks with Putin since 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed how to re-establish international control over Iran's nuclear programme in their first call in nearly three years.

The two-hour discussion between the leaders – who stopped talking after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine – was dictated by the urgency of the situation in Iran. The Kremlin described the call as "very substantive" and said it was France that asked for it to take place.

Iran's nuclear facilities are believed to have been heavily damaged by US strikes but western powers now fear the country will leave the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Mr Putin said he was open to discussing Iran's nuclear programme within the framework of the permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, China, France, the UK and the US – sources said. The Russian leader also said he could hold talks bilaterally or within a separate format involving Germany, the UK and France.

France views the Iranian nuclear threat as sufficiently serious to justify the involvement of all five countries. Mr Macron is scheduled to speak soon to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday said France was “broadening discussions to other permanent members of the UN Security Council who were also signatories to the 2015 agreement” on Iran's nuclear programme, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “It is in this context that the President spoke to Vladimir Putin yesterday,” Mr Barrot added.

A satellite image shows the Fordow nuclear plant in Iran after the US strike. Maxar Technologies via AP

France and Russia have diverging views on Iran's nuclear programme. Mr Macron recently sided with US and Israeli demands of zero enrichment, while Mr Putin, an Iranian ally, said during his call with the French President on Tuesday evening that it was necessary to respect Iran's right to the peaceful development of nuclear energy.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin also insisted Iran must continue to comply with its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Strikes 'won't stop Iran'

The US strikes “certainly damaged and delayed [Iran's nuclear programme] even though it is difficult to have a comprehensive assessment of those military operations”, Mr Barrot said.

However the strikes “will not stop Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme tomorrow”, he added. He said a “negotiated solution” was necessary to stop Iran ending co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency or leaving the non-proliferation treaty.

Some politicians hope Iran will be open to negotiations despite taking a hard line against the IAEA. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said his country was open to resuming diplomatic talks with the US as long as more American strikes were ruled out. Mr Takht-e Ravanchi added Iran would “insist” on being able to enrich uranium for what it says are peaceful purposes.

In their phone call, the Russian and French presidents also discussed the war in Ukraine. In a context in which both the US and Ukraine are holding talks with Russia, it was important for France to also open a channel of discussions with Mr Putin, informed sources said.

Mr Macron asked Mr Putin to set aside old grievances against Ukraine and focus on the current situation. But Mr Putin reiterated his position to Mr Macron that the war was “a direct consequence of the West's policy”, which he said had “ignored Russia's security interests”.

Any possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine should have a “comprehensive and long-term character” and be based on “new territorial realities”, the Kremlin quoted Mr Putin as saying.

He has previously said Ukraine must accept Russia's annexation of swathes of its territory as part of any peace deal.

Mr Macron, who briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before and after the talks with Mr Putin, has said Ukraine alone should decide whether or not to accept territorial concessions.

