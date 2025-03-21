Passengers reach Senegal after crossing the Senegal River from Mauritania, which has been expelling migrants from neighbouring countries. AFP
Passengers reach Senegal after crossing the Senegal River from Mauritania, which has been expelling migrants from neighbouring countries. AFP

News

Europe

Nearly 9,000 died on migration routes in 2024 in deadliest year on record

Toll has risen for five years in a row in 'unacceptable and preventable' tragedy, says UN

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

March 21, 2025