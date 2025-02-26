Abdul Jalil Mallah's legal woes go back to 2019 and the acquisition of two cargo ships, including Courage. Photo: VesselFinder.com
Greek fortune of 'illicit Syrian shipping magnate' defies Houthi sanctions

Property and businesses in Athens tied to Abdul Jalil Mallah, who was found to have lied to the High Court in London and was given jail sentence

Tariq Tahir
February 26, 2025