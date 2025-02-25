Italy's efforts to send migrants to Albania for processing have been stalled by legal challenges. AFP
Italy defends Albanian migrant camps in EU court

Judges hear PM Giorgia Meloni’s controversial asylum plan is in response to ‘epoch-making’ crisis

Tim Stickings
February 25, 2025