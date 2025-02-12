Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani heads to Paris as lifting of European sanctions stalls

Syrian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/22/postcard-from-davos-syrian-foreign-minister-al-shibani-looks-to-the-future/" target="_blank">Asaad Al Shibani</a> is expected to land in Paris on Thursday to discuss Europe's support for his country's political transition at a summit held by his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/30/al-sharas-appointment-as-syrias-president-sparks-fears-of-new-iron-rule/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a>, Syria's new leader, will not attend the conference but French President Emmanuel Macron has invited him to visit France in the coming weeks, an Elysee adviser said. The EU's 27 foreign ministers last month agreed to ease energy, transport and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/27/eu-to-ease-energy-transport-and-financial-sanctions-on-syria/" target="_blank">financial sanctions</a> on Syria, but reports indicate that technical discussions have been slowed down by Greece and Cyprus. The Paris conference, which will be attended by a number of Arab foreign ministers but not Israel, comes after similar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/12/16/syria-jordan-aqaba-middle-east/" target="_blank">meetings in Jordan</a> and Saudi Arabia since the Assad regime in Damascus was overthrown by rebels dominated by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) on December 8. “This meeting will be an opportunity to take stock of the main challenges facing Syria and to gather the needs of the Syrian transitional authorities in order to best support them on the path to stabilising the country,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement. Mr Barrot has previously said France supports the suspension of certain sanctions against Syria imposed over human rights violations by the Assad regime when peaceful anti-government protests started in 2011 that later morphed into civil war. He acknowledged that sanctions that “are currently hindering the economic stabilisation of the country and the start of the reconstruction process” should be lifted. But Brussels-based news website <i>Politico </i>on Wednesday reported that Greece and Cyprus are blocking the EU from lifting sanctions on Syria. Diplomats from the two countries said they wanted assurances that the sanctions can be easily replaced – a position already adopted by EU foreign affairs chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/12/16/eus-kaja-kallas-warns-against-leaving-a-vacuum-in-syria/" target="_blank">Kaja Kallas</a>. “While we aim to move fast, we also are ready to reverse the course if the situation worsens,” Ms Kallas said last month. Diplomats also said they wanted Turkey, which is reportedly close to HTS but had broken off relations with the Assad regime in 2011, not to exert a strong influence in Syria. Contacted by <i>The National</i>, a Greek diplomat did not confirm the report. “What we can say at the moment is that the discussions are ongoing between member states and we hope to have a conclusion soon,” they said. An adviser to Mr Macron said “there will surely be several waves of sanctions lifting”. Turkey will be represented at Thursday's conference in Paris by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz. The US government is expected to send a senior State Department official. “Our understanding is that the new US administration is still examining its position in Syria,” the adviser to Mr Macron said. “It does not appear that this position will be clarified at this conference.” The easing of sanctions has been a key demand made by Syrians since the fall of the Assad regime. Speaking at a civil society event on Wednesday organised ahead of the Paris conference, human rights defender Amneh Khoulani said: "If Syrians were to make a recommendation, they would probably all say that: 'lift those sanctions'. Because it’s really important to get the economy back on its feet and for all men and women to get on with their lives." The event was organised in Paris by Syrian network Madaniya. It aimed to “ensure that the voices of those most affected and the efforts of Syrian civil society actors shape international discourse and decision-making processes". Participants, which include the humanitarian organisation the White Helmets, are due to give their conclusions to Mr Barrot and Mr Al Shibani on Thursday before the ministerial conference. Last month, Washington eased some of its sanctions against Syria to allow for quicker delivery of humanitarian aid, in a move that was welcomed by many Syrians after 13 years of civil war. But there are fears that the ensuing foreign aid freeze by US President Donald Trump may worsen the humanitarian situation in the north-east of the country. About 200,000 Syrians are believed to have returned to the country via Lebanon and Turkey since the fall of the Assad regime. Mr Al Shibani will be attending the meeting after a regional tour during which he met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/sheikh-abdullah-meets-syrias-foreign-minister-at-world-governments-summit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs</a>, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. The pair discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and the situation in Syria, Wam news agency reported. During their meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s support for Syria's independence and sovereignty, and its backing of all efforts to deliver stability and security to the country. Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the importance of advancing reconstruction and development in Syria.