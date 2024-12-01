Ballot papers were counted for a second day on Sunday under a ranked-choice system that can take days to reveal the state of Ireland's new parliament. AFP
Ballot papers were counted for a second day on Sunday under a ranked-choice system that can take days to reveal the state of Ireland's new parliament. AFP

News

Europe

Ireland elections: Complex coalition talks on the cards after ballot

Major parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael tipped to rotate top job and share power

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

December 01, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London