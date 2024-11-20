US temporarily shuts its embassy in Kyiv over 'air attack' warning

The US embassy in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/11/zelenskyy-acknowledges-ukraines-military-operation-in-russia/" target="_blank">Kyiv</a> was closed temporarily on Wednesday as Washington said it had received specific information about a "potential significant air attack". "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the US Department of State Consular Affairs said. "The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced." The warning comes a day after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> used <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/20/ukraine-atacms-missiles-russia/" target="_blank">US-made ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory</a>, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the departing administration of US President Joe Biden on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/20/russia-ukraine-war-eu-support/" target="_blank">war's 1,000th day</a>. Russia had been warning the West for months that if Washington allowed Ukraine to fire US, British and French-made missiles deep into Russia, Moscow would consider those Nato members to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October that Moscow would <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/19/no-indication-russia-is-preparing-to-use-nuclear-bomb-in-ukraine-pentagon-says/" target="_blank">respond to Ukraine's strikes</a> with US-made weapons deep into Russia. On Tuesday, Mr Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, with nuclear risks rising amid the highest tensions between Russia and West in more than half a century. A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that a strike on Russia's Bryansk region on Tuesday "was carried out by ATACMS missiles" - a reference to the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the attack showed western countries wanted to "escalate" the conflict. "We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly," Mr Lavrov told journalists at the G20 summit in Brazil. Washington this week said it had cleared Ukraine to use ATACMS against military targets inside Russia, a long-standing Ukrainian request. Meanwhile, Russia said it had shot down 50 Ukrainian drones overnight and early on Wednesday, particularly over regions bordering Ukraine. Russian systems "destroyed or intercepted 44 Ukrainian aerial drones," the Russian Defence Ministry said. The majority were neutralised over the Novgorod region, it added. Other drones were shot down in Kursk, Belgorod and Briansk, as well as over the Moscow region. In addition, six Ukrainian drones were shot down on Wednesday morning over the Samara, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev. The attack did not cause any injuries or damage, he said on Telegram. Russia announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukrainian drones launched against its territory. Kyiv says it carries out these strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombings of its territory. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused G20 leaders in Brazil of failing to act over Mr Putin's nuclear threats, saying the Russian leader had no interest in peace. He later warned that Ukraine would lose the war if the United States cuts military funding to Kyiv. US president-elect Donald Trump is a vocal sceptic of the billions that the administration of Joe Biden has given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in 2022. "If they cut, we will, I think we will lose," Zelensky said in an interview with US network Fox News. "We will fight. We have our production, but it's not enough to prevail," he added.