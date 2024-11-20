Ukrainian service personnel use searchlights as they monitor the sky over Kyiv, during a Russian drone strike. Reuters
Ukrainian service personnel use searchlights as they monitor the sky over Kyiv, during a Russian drone strike. Reuters

News

Europe

US temporarily shuts its embassy in Kyiv over 'air attack' warning

Officials on alert for Russia's response after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles into its neighbour's territory for the first time

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

November 20, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London