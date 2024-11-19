Russian President Vladimir wants to expand nuclear weapon use in response to conventional attacks, particularly from non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers. AP
Russian President Vladimir wants to expand nuclear weapon use in response to conventional attacks, particularly from non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers. AP

News

Europe

Ukraine fires long-range missiles into Russia as Moscow lowers nuclear weapon rules

Decision comes days after the US granted Ukraine limited permission for missile strikes on Russian territory

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 19, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London