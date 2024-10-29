North Korean troops arrive in Russia's Kursk region, US says

A small number of North Korean troops have arrived in Russia's Kursk region and thousands more are on their way, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Ukraine currently holds hundreds of square kilometres of territory inside Kursk, following a surprise incursion into the region in July.

The US believes North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers to train in eastern Russia, and that these troops will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks. North Koreans fighting alongside Russians in Ukraine would mark a significant milestone in the war.

Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said about 2,000 North Korean soldiers were near Kursk, with a “smaller number” now inside the region.

“We remain concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces,” he told reporters.

President Joe Biden meanwhile said Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops crossed into its territory, adding he was worried about their presence in the Kursk region.

“I am concerned about it,” Mr Biden said. “If they cross into Ukraine, yes,” he added when asked if the Ukrainians should strike back.

South Korean and western leaders have said that North Korea's involvement could prolong Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and that Moscow may offer technology to Pyongyang in return that could advance the threat posed by its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

The Pentagon is looking at what “the quid pro quo” is between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin”, Maj Gen Ryder said.

“As you well know, we've seen the relationship further deepening between [North Korea] and Russia, which is of course concerning,” he said.

