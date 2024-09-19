Hundreds of asylum seekers sleep outside the gate at the application center in Ter Apel, the Netherlands. EPA
Hundreds of asylum seekers sleep outside the gate at the application center in Ter Apel, the Netherlands. EPA

News

Europe

Netherlands submits request to opt out of EU rules on asylum

Request follows overwhelmed asylum centres and mounting public pressure for more stringent immigration regulations

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 19, 2024