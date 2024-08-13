Wildfires reach outskirts of Athens as gale-force winds stoke flames

The Parthenon Temple, surrounded by smoke in Athens on August 12. AFP
A volunteer stands in front of a pocket of fire as wildfires burn near Penteli. Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of Athens on August 12. AFP
A burnt-out car in Vrilissia, on the outskirts of Athens, on August 12. AFP
Volunteers try to extinguish the fire in northern Athens. AP
A firefighter and volunteer tackle a blaze in northern Athens. Hundreds of firefighters are attempting to extinguish the wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital. AP
A helicopter drops water over a fire in Nea Makri, east of Athens. AP
A firefighter sprays water on a burning car in the north-eastern suburbs of Athens. AP
A resident holds her cat in a cage as she leaves her home in Dione, Greece. The EU has said that four countries - Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania - would send assistance to combat the wildfire in the suburbs of Athens. AFP
A firefighter battles flames in northern Athens on August 12. AP
Fire nears homes in the Grammatikos region, in Attica, Greece. AFP
In Attica, Athens was obscured from view by thick smoke due to the fire. EPA
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in Dionysos, Greece. Reuters
A fire burns near homes in Mount Penteli, in Attica, Greece. EPA
