A senior leader of French leftists, supporters of whom are pictured re-enacting of the Storming of the Bastille, has suggested a 90 per cent wealth tax. AFP
A senior leader of French leftists, supporters of whom are pictured re-enacting of the Storming of the Bastille, has suggested a 90 per cent wealth tax. AFP
Leftist Europe faces exodus of the 'Nimps' as wealthy quit ahead of tax rises
Greener pastures beckon for France's and UK's non-indigenous millionaire populations as tax changes spur ultra-rich to seek relocation to places such as Dubai, Italy and Switzerland
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos