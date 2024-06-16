Russian special forces free two prison guards held hostage by ISIS-linked militants

Russian special forces freed two guards and killed several prisoners linked to ISIS who had taken them hostage at a pre-trial detention centre on Sunday, the prison service said.

Six detainees at the southern Rostov region’s Detention Centre No. 1 armed themselves with a penknife, a rubber baton and a fire axe before knocking out the bars of the window in their cell and entering a guard room where they took the prison officers hostage.

Some of the prisoners include men who have links to ISIS, which claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall in March.

"The criminals were eliminated," Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement, which said a "special operation" had taken place to free the hostages.

"The employees who were being held hostage were released. They are uninjured," the prison service said.

Intense automatic gunfire could be heard in footage published on Russian Telegram channels.

Before special forces stormed the detention centre, one of the hostage takers was shown by the 112 Telegram channel brandishing a knife beside one of the bound guards.

The hostage taker wore a headband with the flag used by the Islamic State that bears an Arabic inscription.

Russian policemen and Rosguardia servicemen gather not far from a pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. AP

The prisoners had demanded a car and free passage, according to The Interfax news agency.

The deadly attack at a Moscow concert hall in March killed 145 people and wounded scores of others, many of whom were left in a critical condition.

ISIS has claimed numerous attacks on Russian interests in the past, including the 2015 bombing of Metrojet Flight 9268, which killed 224 people flying to St Petersburg from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.