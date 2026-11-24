A Pakistan Air Force pilot will blast off aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign astronaut to take part in China’s crewed space programme and the latest symbol of deepening bilateral ties.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will join Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi on the mission to China’s Tiangong space station, where he will spend about a week before returning on the Shenzhou-23 manned spacecraft.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ali told reporters that “the friendship between China and Pakistan is as vast as outer space”.

Beijing and Islamabad enjoy what they call an “ironclad friendship,” and Pakistan is also a key partner in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative. The two countries also have close military ties, with China by far the largest supplier of major weapons to Islamabad.

From left, Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi greet journalists during a press conference in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China's northwest Gansu province. AFP Show caption: From left, Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Chin…

Their links in space research include China launching satellites on behalf of Pakistan. The South Asian nation’s space programme – though modest compared with China’s or that of its rival India – dates to the 1960s and has historically focused on satellite development, communications and remote sensing. The joint mission was conceived in 2019, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China this year as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties. During the visit, Xi said the nations should carry out “higher-level and broader security co-operation to jointly maintain regional peace and stability”.

In February 2025, the China Manned Space Agency and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission agreed to co-operate on the selection and training of astronauts from the South Asian nation, according to China Daily.

So far, 27 Chinese astronauts from 11 crews have visited the Tiangong space station.