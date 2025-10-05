About 1,000 people trapped on Mount Everest by severe blizzard

Rescue efforts were under way on Sunday to clear access to camps on Tibet's eastern slope of Mount Everest, where nearly 1,000 people have been trapped by a blizzard.
Hundreds of villagers and rescue teams have been sent to help clear snow blocking roads to the area, which sits at an altitude above 4,900 metres, according to Chinese state media.
Some tourists on the mountain have already been brought down, Jimu News said.
Heavy snowfall began on Friday evening and continued throughout Saturday, according to notices on the official WeChat accounts of the local Tingri County Tourism Company, which said ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area were suspended.
Across the border in Nepal, heavy rain triggered landslides and flash flooding that has blocked roads, washed away bridges and killed at least 47 people since Friday, police said.
Thirty-five people were killed in separate landslides in the eastern Ilam district bordering India. Nine people were reported missing after being swept away by floods and three others were killed in lightning strikes elsewhere in the country.
