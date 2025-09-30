Islamic school collapse in Indonesia leaves three dead and dozens buried

Rescue workers, police and soldiers were digging through the night after a building under construction at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia collapsed on dozens of pupils who were praying.

Rescuers pulled out eight injured survivors more than eight hours after the collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the East Java town of Sidoarjo on Monday.

At least three pupils were killed and more than 100 injured as dozens are presumed buried in the rubble, AP reported. Rescuers saw additional bodies that were difficult to reach, the report said, meaning the death toll was likely to rise.

A notice posted at the school complex on Tuesday morning listed 65 people as missing.

The pupils are mostly boys in grades seven to 11, aged 12 to 18.

The rescue mission was suspended at 10.15am as the collapsed concrete shook suddenly, with people running to avoid another collapse.

Rescuers urged everyone in the area to avoid the area surrounding the building, including more than a dozens of ambulances parked near the scene. The work resumed about three and a half hours later.

Relatives of pupils look at a list of names on a board as search and rescue operations continue. AFP

Families awaited news at hospitals or near the collapsed building.

“Oh my God ... my son is still buried, oh my God, please help!” a mother cried hysterically on seeing her child’s name on the board, followed by the cries of other parents whose relatives had suffered a similar fate.

“Please, sir, please find my child immediately,” cried a father, holding the hand of one of the rescue team members.

Heavy slabs of concrete and other rubble and unstable parts of the building were hampering search and rescue efforts, said Nanang Sigit, the officer in charge of the mission. Heavy equipment was available but not being used due to concerns it could cause further collapse.

“We have been running oxygen and water to those still trapped under the debris and keeping them alive while we work hard to get them out,” Mr Sigit said. He added that rescuers saw several bodies under the rubble but were focusing first on saving those who were still alive.

Several hundred rescuers were involved in the effort and had equipment for breathing, extrication, medical evacuation and other support tools.

Islamic boarding schools are commonly called “pesantren” in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, and its pupils are called “santri".

Government data showed more than 42,400 pesantren listed in Indonesia in 2024, with 3.4 million santris and 370,000 Islamic teachers and preachers.

- With agencies

