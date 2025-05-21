A jockey on a plank in Pakistan. This is bull racing, eastern Punjabi style. All photos: AP

News

Asia

Bull racing, Pakistan style - in pictures

In a sun-scorched field of rural Punjab, hundreds of spectators cheer as racing bulls whip up a storm of dust

The National

May 21, 2025

Bulls are fastened together by thick wooden frames in a sun-scorched field of rural Pakistan, while behind them, holding on to nothing more than ropes and his honour, is a man on a plank.

Hundreds of spectators cheer as the animals begin to hurtle down a track, whipping up a storm of dust and imminent danger. This is bull racing, Punjabi style.

The sport captures the raw energy of village life and is a world away from the cricket and hockey stadiums found in cities.

Bull racing has deep roots in Attock, eastern Punjab province, and is part of the region's living heritage.

“This isn't just entertainment, it's tradition,” Sardar Haseeb, whose family has been holding races for generations, told AP. “We take pride in our animals. Farmers and landowners raise their bulls year round just for this moment. People are willing to pay high prices for a winning bull. It becomes a symbol of pride.”

Updated: May 21, 2025, 6:57 AM