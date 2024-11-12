Indian soldiers stand guard in the Imphal Valley after a curfew was announced across the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur. AP
Indian soldiers stand guard in the Imphal Valley after a curfew was announced across the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur. AP

News

Asia

Manipur violence: Curfew in Indian state after police kill 10 militants in gunfight

Tension between majority Meiti Hindus and minority Christian Kukis has fuelled unrest for more than a year

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta

November 12, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today