National Conference party leader Omar Abdullah waves to supporters in Budgam, Kashmir on Tuesday. AP
Jammu Kashmir election results: Congress-National Conference alliance edges out Modi's party

Alliance of Congress party and National Conference wins first poll in a decade but its powers will be limited

Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

October 08, 2024