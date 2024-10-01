Voters queue outside a polling station in the final phase of voting in local assembly elections, in Bandipora district, northern Jammu and Kashmir. AFP
Voters queue outside a polling station in the final phase of voting in local assembly elections, in Bandipora district, northern Jammu and Kashmir. AFP

News

Asia

Kashmir election: Millions vote in final phase of landmark polls

Indian-administered side of the disputed region votes in the first polls since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in 2019

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

October 01, 2024