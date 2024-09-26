At least four people killed as torrential rain brings Mumbai to a halt

At least four people were killed as torrential rain lashed India’s financial capital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mumbai/" target="_blank">Mumbai</a>, causing floods and landslides and forcing schools to close on Thursday. Some parts of the city received up to 275mm of rain late on Wednesday, causing traffic congestion and disrupting train services used by millions every day. Dozens of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/05/21/emirates-flamingos-mumbai-dubai-flight-india/" target="_blank"> flights</a> were cancelled or diverted. Roads across the city of more than 21 million people turned into rivers, leaving vehicles moving at a crawl and stranding people at bus stops. Four people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/05/14/mumbai-billboard-collapse/" target="_blank">died</a> in rain-related incidents, local media reported. Among the dead was a 45-year-old woman who drowned in an open drain. A landslide was reported in the Mumbra area that disrupted traffic for over three hours, local newspapers quoted firefighter Swapnil Sarnobat as saying. The India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for heavy to extremely heavy rain on Thursday, forcing authorities to close schools. Mumbai police issued a citywide red alert and advised people to stay indoors, while fishermen were asked to stay onshore until Friday. The IMD also warned of extremely heavy rain in the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday. Downpours were forecast for some areas in the southern state of Telangana. “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50kmh are very likely,” the IMD said. Footage broadcast on television showed people wading through knee-deep water near half-submerged vehicles. At one railway station, hundreds of commuters were stranded for hours, raising fears of a crush. Airlines including SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara said some flights had been diverted. India’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/08/mumbai-rain-floods-nepal-bangladesh/" target="_blank">monsoon </a>season begins in June and covers the entire nation before retreating from the north-west by mid-September. However, this year's monsoon has lasted a week longer than usual, the IMD said. The surplus of rain has helped to replenish reservoirs, but has damaged crop harvests in some states.