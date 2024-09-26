Thirty-seven children drown during holy dips for Hindu festival in eastern India

At least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned in rivers and ponds across India's eastern state of Bihar during a three-day Hindu festival, authorities said on Thursday.

The devotees performed holy dips on Wednesday for Jivitputrika, one of the biggest festivals in the state. Women traditionally fast for the occasion as a means of praying for a long life for their children. Holy dips in rivers and ponds are a major part of the festivities.

Bihar's disaster management department said 43 bodies had been recovered in 15 districts around the state. Authorities were searching for at least three people still missing.

"The incidents took place when the victims along with their family members went to the ponds to take a holy bath on the occasion of Jivitputrika,” said Srikant Shastri, a senior government officer in Aurangabad district.

Eight children died in two villages in Aurangabad while bathing in a pond, Mr Shastri told local media. He added that water levels in rivers and ponds had increased in recent days because of persistent rain.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation of 400,000 rupees ($4,700) for the families of the dead amid controversy over a lack of lifeguards or security at Jivitputrika celebrations.

The eastern state is home to numerous rivers and ponds and has one of the highest incidences of drowning in the country. Every year, hundreds die while swimming or boating in waterways across Bihar.

Some 22 people, including 15 children, drowned in October during the same festival.

