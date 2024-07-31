Kerala landslide: India's Wayanad observes two-day mourning as death toll rises to 130

India’s southern state of Kerala was observing a two-day mourning on Wednesday after landslides left at least 130 dead and more than 500 injured in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/30/wayanad-landslide-kerala/" target="_blank">Wayanad</a> district. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/30/landslide-in-wayanad-kerala-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Wayanad</a>, a hilly region in the Western Ghats mountains recorded <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/08/mumbai-rain-floods-nepal-bangladesh/" target="_blank">heavy rain</a>s over the past few weeks. Two back-to-back landslides hit the region’s Chooral Mala and Mundakkai and nearby areas on Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction and sweeping away houses. “The death toll is rising. We have received 105 bodies out of which 88 bodies have been identified. At least 150 people are missing and nearly 500 people have been taken to hospital,” Fawas Shameem, a government official at Wayanad, told <i>The National.</i> The national flag was at half-mast at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. At least 25 bodies were found downstream of the Chaliyar River in the neighbouring Malappuram district after they were swept away, Mr Shameem said. Most of the victims were plantation workers and lived in small houses built at the base of tea estates. Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under debris in Mundakkai after a bridge connecting it to Chooral Mala was swept away in a torrent of flood waters. Teams of National Disaster and Rescue Forces, army, air force, civil defence, firefighters and police attempted to contact isolated areas, using ropes to cross the river. Helicopters from the Air Force were also mobilised for the rescue work. “We have deployed 12 teams out of which four teams including 90 personnel of the NDRF are working in Wayanad along with other security forces, local volunteers and other agencies. We have recovered bodies and evacuated many people,” Mr Sudhakar, deputy commandant of NDRF fourth battalion, told <i>The National.</i> “We are facing issues of waterlogging. We used our rope rescue equipment to cross the river and made an anchor on the other side. NDRF teams evacuated several people using the same ropes. The bridge is being made. Once it is ready, it would be easy to evacuate,” he said. The first landslide hit Meppadi at 1am. As rescue operations were launched, a second landslide struck near a school at Chooral Mala in the region at 4am. The school was being used as a camp for survivors of the earlier landslide, and nearby houses and shops were flooded with water and mud. The state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said more than 3,000 people were rescued and moved to 45 relief camps in Wayanad. Health Minister Veena George told <i>The National</i> the postmortems of at least 100 people were conducted on Tuesday. Survivors arrived at hospitals on Wednesday morning in the hope of collecting the bodies of their relatives. “I have come here to collect the mortal remains of my elder and younger brother. My sister-in-law has been found but one child is still missing,” a woman survivor told a local news channel.