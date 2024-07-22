Celebration on the day of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, January 2021. Reuters
Kamala Harris: What is Democratic presidential candidate's Indian connection?
Thulasendrapuram, in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, celebrated when Ms Harris became vice president